Am I Stronger Yet?
We're Finding Out What Humans are Bad At
AI Advances Fastest When We Find Unnatural Ways of Doing Things
Feb 18
•
Steve Newman
45
Am I Stronger Yet?
We're Finding Out What Humans are Bad At
14
January 2025
China’s DeepSeek Adds a Weird New Data Point to The AI Race
V3 and R1 are Impressive Work, With Many Implications – but not "China Has Caught Up"
Jan 30
•
Steve Newman
18
Am I Stronger Yet?
China’s DeepSeek Adds a Weird New Data Point to The AI Race
1
Are We on the Brink of AGI?
A Tale of Two Timelines
Jan 6
•
Steve Newman
42
Are We on the Brink of AGI?
Are We on the Brink of AGI?
4
The Important Thing About AGI is the Impact, Not the Name
Reality Doesn't Care How We Interpret the Words "General Intelligence"
Jan 3
•
Steve Newman
17
Am I Stronger Yet?
The Important Thing About AGI is the Impact, Not the Name
2
December 2024
LLMs Fight With Both Hands Tied Behind Their Back
We use tools large and small for everything we do; LLMs mostly can't (yet)
Dec 27, 2024
•
Steve Newman
20
Am I Stronger Yet?
LLMs Fight With Both Hands Tied Behind Their Back
4
The Black Spatula Project: Day Five
Off to a Roaring Start
Dec 24, 2024
•
Steve Newman
8
Am I Stronger Yet?
The Black Spatula Project: Day Five
9
The Black Spatula Project
Fixing flawed scientific papers, 5000 tokens at a time
Dec 18, 2024
•
Steve Newman
43
The Black Spatula Project
The Black Spatula Project
8
The Future Is Already Here, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed
You Can Awe Some of the People Some of the Time
Dec 16, 2024
•
Steve Newman
13
Am I Stronger Yet?
The Future Is Already Here, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed
November 2024
What Are the Real Questions in AI?
It's hard to have a constructive discussion if we're not talking about the same thing
Nov 20, 2024
•
Steve Newman
16
Am I Stronger Yet?
What Are the Real Questions in AI?
1
AI is Racing Forward – on a Very Long Road
Progress Hasn’t Stalled; But AGI Is Not Yet Near
Nov 12, 2024
•
Steve Newman
6
Am I Stronger Yet?
AI is Racing Forward – on a Very Long Road
6
October 2024
To Change the World, Set a Bold Target: Moore's Law as Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
All progress depends on the unreasonable forecast
Oct 26, 2024
•
Steve Newman
11
Am I Stronger Yet?
To Change the World, Set a Bold Target: Moore's Law as Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
No, A Bot Didn't Just Make $150M in Crypto
Beware the Startling Anecdote
Oct 16, 2024
•
Steve Newman
10
Am I Stronger Yet?
No, A Bot Didn't Just Make $150M in Crypto
1
